<p>Bengaluru: The National Council of the JD(S) on Friday unanimously re-elected former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda as the party's national president. Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy, who was serving as the interim president of the party's state unit, was formally elected as the president of the Karnataka JD(S).</p>.<p>Sources in the party said that the decision to elect Gowda and Kumaraswamy were taken with an eye on exploring options at the national level. Although Nikhil Kumaraswamy's name was floated as the potential president of the Karnataka JD(S), Kumaraswamy, no less, is learnt to have dismissed the suggestion, wary of such a move prompting barbs of nepotism.</p>.<p>JD(S) Floor Leader in the Assembly C B Suresh Babu proudly pointed to the regional party's relevance in Karnataka politics for the past 25 years.</p>.<p>Attributing the party's strength to the indefatigable efforts of Gowda and Kumaraswamy, Babu added, "We have a large cadre. The former PM built and nurtured the party, to which he has dedicated his entire life. The National Council decided that these two leaders must head the JD(S) when the party is commemorating its silver jubilee."</p>.<p>Nikhil's state-wide tour aimed at strengthening the JD(S) at the grassroots is in full swing, as is the party's membership drive, said Babu. "Party leaders commended Nikhil's organisational abilities," he added.</p>.<p><strong>Major resolutions</strong></p>.<p>Of the two resolutions adopted by the JD(S) National Council, one reaffirms its commitment to the welfare of farmers, while the other <br>concerns the party organisation.</p>.<p>The two resolutions are slated to be formally adopted by the party at the National Executive Committee meeting on Saturday, said Babu.</p>