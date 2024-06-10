H D Deve Gowda writes to PM Modi, thanks him for son Kumaraswamy's Cabinet berth

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, who was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as prime minister, has extended his wishes through ‘X’.
In a letter posted on ‘X’, Gowda requested Modi to accept his heartfelt wishes.
“The elections have thrown up interesting results. It proves the vibrancy of Indian democracy. It has proved that you are a true democrat. The results also expose the ugly campaign of the Congress party to discredit our institutions and democratic processes. The people of India will teach their arrogance and negativity a big lesson.”
On the Congress government in Karnataka, Gowda said, “The Congress assumes they have done better this time, but the fact is that in states they themselves run, like Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, they have floundered. They have done
relatively well in some other states because of the courtesy of their allies. Let us see how long their allies will tolerate them.”
“I would have very much liked to be part of the swearing-in ceremony today, but
my health does not permit me to travel to Delhi. However, I thank you very much for your kind invitation. I reiterate the full support of my party, JD(S) to the NDA government.”
He has thanked the PM for inducting his son H D Kumaraswamy into his Cabinet.
Published 09 June 2024, 22:12 IST