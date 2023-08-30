H D Kumaraswamy hospitalised after mild stroke

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was hospitalised early on Wednesday after he is said to have suffered a mild stroke.
The JD(S) leader was out of danger as he arrived in hospital on time, sources said.
According to the doctors at Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar, Kumaraswamy walked into the emergency early morning with complaints of weakness.
“He is stable now and can continue with his routine activities. The evaluation showed that he suffered from upper limb weakness. We are conducting a few routine tests," said Dr Govindiah Yatheesh, vice-president and unit head, Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar.
Kumaraswamy has been admitted to the hospital and will be kept under observation for the next 48 hours.
In a statement, the hospital said Kumaraswamy arrived around 3.40 am with “weakness and discomfort”. He was admitted under the care of Dr P Satishchandra and team.
“He was immediately evaluated and initiated the treatment for which he has responded very well. Currently, he is hemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent,” the hospital said, adding that Kumaraswamy is “under closed (sic) observation”.
It is said that Kumaraswamy is in the ICU. His wife Anitha Kumaraswamy is at the hospital. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to her to enquire about Kumaraswamy’s health.
Kumaraswamy, 63, is diabetic and has had two heart surgeries - one in December 2007 and the last one in September 2017.