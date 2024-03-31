JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

H K Patil demands White Paper on electoral bonds

Patil said the Centre should issue a White Paper on the money received by the political parties, even before the elections.
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 23:17 IST

Gadag: Law Minister H K Patil has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should bring out a White Paper on electoral bonds.

Addressing a press meet here on Saturday, Patil accused the BJP of extorting money from people and described electoral bonds as the biggest scam in the world.

"If the BJP has received this much money through electoral bonds officially, what would be the amount it received privately? How much of it is black money? Which big shots have purchased the electoral bonds? People want to know all this," the minister said.

Patil said the Centre should issue a White Paper on the money received by the political parties, even before the elections. 

(Published 30 March 2024, 23:17 IST)
