Hassan Milk Union records Rs 5.04 crore net profit: MLA H D Revanna

<p>Hassan: The Hassan Milk Producers Cooperative Union (HAMUL) has recorded a turnover of Rs 2,392.42 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal and has earned a pre-tax profit of Rs 22.29 crore," said MLA H D Revanna, who is also the union's president.</p><p>He was speaking at the union's 2024-25 annual general body meeting, on the Hassan Milk Union premises, in Hassan, on Monday.</p><p>“Compared to last year, the turnover has increased by 8.58 per cent. Out of the profit of Rs 22.29 crore, Rs 5.04 crore remains after deducting income tax, trade fluctuation fund, and infrastructure fund as per the union's bylaws,” he said.</p>.Karnataka Milk Federation plans lactose-free variety & buffalo milk.<p>“Due to a limited market system, we have to send 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh liters of milk for conversion daily. For the past 10 years, we have been requesting the KMF and the government to allocate the Bengaluru market to us, and we will submit a similar request again,” he added.</p><p>"For the 2024-25 fiscal year, a total of Rs 12 crore was provided to the societies for construction of own buildings and other activities. Similarly, we plan to provide Rs 25.40 crore to the societies for the 2025-26 fiscal year,” he said.</p><p>“According to KMF guidelines, the administrative expenses can be utilised up to 2 per cent. While the Bengaluru union's expenses are at 4.49 per cent, the Hassan union's administrative costs are only 1.69 per cent, which is the lowest among the 16 milk unions in Karnataka," he stated.</p><p>HAMUL Managing Director Mahesh, and directors Narayan, Satish Honnavalli, Ramachandregowda, Channe Gowda, Basavaraj, Sonal, Ningaraju, Swamygowda, Asha, Vasanta, Satish Kumar, Manjegowda, Ganganna, Shivanna, Vinay Kumar, and Jagadish were present.</p>