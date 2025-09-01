Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hassan Milk Union records Rs 5.04 crore net profit: MLA H D Revanna

He was speaking at the union's 2024-25 annual general body meeting, on the Hassan Milk Union premises, in Hassan, on Monday.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 17:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 17:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaHassanH D Revanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us