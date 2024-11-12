'Have called HDK Kariyanna with love since long': Minister Zameer Ahmed over 'racist remark' controversy

<p>Mysuru: Minister Zameer Ahmed who kicked up a controversy for making alleged "racist remarks" against former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> has said that he had been the JD(S) leader as "Kariyanna with love for long time." </p><p>Ahmed also said that he would apologise if his comments have hurt the feelings of any JD(S) worker. </p><p>Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Tuesday, Ahmed said, "H D Kumarswamy and I used to be very close earlier and spent 14 hours a day. I used to call him Kariyanna and he called me Kulla with love for a long time. I have not called him so for the first time. If that has hurt feelings of anyone including JD(S) workers I apologise."</p>.‘Kaalia’ Kumaraswamy more dangerous than BJP: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.<p>He also clarified that he had not stated that he would buy H D Devegowda's family, he said, "Does any one in Karnataka has capacity to buy H D Devegowda family. I only told that HDK is trying to buy Muslim votes in Channapatna. That will not work."</p><p>When asked about the demand for reservation in government contracts Zameer Ahmed said, "There are no such discussions. CM's office has issued clarification in this regard."</p><p>CM's office has clarified that there is demand for reservation for Muslim community members in government contracts. But there has not been any proposal in that regard before the Government. </p><p>Ahead of the Waqf election scheduled on November 19, Zameer Ahmed held the meeting of voters at a private hotel in Mysuru on Tuesday. </p><p>He said that the Waqf land issue would not be discussed in the meeting. </p>