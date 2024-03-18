Sadananda Gowda may quit BJP, confirms he’s got feelers from Congress

There is speculation that Gowda may opt to contest on a Congress ticket. “I won’t deny that I’m being approached. Even my party’s senior leaders are talking to me. Last night, a prominent office-bearer of my party met me and tried to pacify me. Various things are happening,” he said.

In November last year, Gowda had announced his retirement from electoral politics.

“I wanted to stay away from electoral politics. But all senior party leaders in the state asked me to contest. At the last minute, they did not come to my rescue. This has embarrassed me,” Gowda said.

Gowda said he wants to consult his family, whom he described as “my consciousness”, before announcing his decision.

Asked if he would follow the footsteps of his BJP colleague K S Eshwarappa who has decided to contest as an Independent from Shimoga, Gowda said: “Come tomorrow and I’ll let you know.”

Gowda said Bangalore North was the only Lok Sabha segment in Karnataka that gave the BJP “100%” results. “That’s the faith citizens have shown in me. Even Radha Mohan Das Agarwal (incharge of the election in Karnataka) said I’ve done magic,” Gowda said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who has replaced Gowda as the BJP’s Bangalore North candidate, met him and sought his support.

On Congress approaching Gowda, she said: “He (Gowda) is a former chief minister and union minister who held prominent portfolios. Congress has no candidates. They’re frustrated and confused. Congress won’t be successful (in luring Gowda). Everyone will support Modi to make him the PM again.”