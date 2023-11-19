HD Kumaraswamy has no moral right to point fingers at govt, says Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has no moral right to level allegations against the state government when the latter has admitted to “crime of electricity theft.”
“An FIR was filed in the case. An offence is an offence, whether it is small or big,” he said. Siddaramaiah was speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Saturday.
"People have taught them (BJP and JDS) a lesson. The BJP got just 66 seats and the JD(S) has been reduced to 19 from 38 seats in the Legislative Assembly elections. People have blessed us with 136 seats. Our focus is on implementing all our promises. We are implementing all our guarantee schemes," he said.
Siddaramaiah said that the document released by the Congress regarding allegations about Yathindra on the telephonic conversation was signed by Mysuru taluk BEO Vivekananda and Yathindra has spoken about him in that conversation.
“Many people can have the same name. Yathindra has not spoken about police officer Vivekananda, who got transferred to VV Puram police station and that station is in Chamaraja constituency and not in Varuna.”