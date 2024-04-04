Congress pushing state into debt trap for guarantees: HDK

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government keeps claiming that they have walked the talk by implementing all five guarantee schemes. But the reality is they have raised loans running into crores and thereby pushing Karnataka into debt trap, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy charged on Wednesday.
Addressing a campaign rally here, Kumaraswamy said, “The Congress leaders make towering claims about guarantees. Apart from brazen waste of taxpayers’ money, the ruling party is raising loans to implement the guarantee schemes.”
Congress nominee from Tumkur parliamentary seat S P Muddahanumegowda is playing Vokkaliga card. In the 2019 elections, he opposed H D Deve Gowda. Why is he now fighting elections on Vokkaliga identity, Kumaraswamy sought to know.
Kumaraswamy assured the farmers of the district increased copra price, if the NDA candidate (Somanna) is elected. “If you support the BJP candidate, we will get the minimum support price hiked to Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per quintal of copra. It won’t be possible if Muddahanumegowda wins,” he said.
Cong nominee will lose deposit, says BSY
Buoyed by the massive turnout of people for the procession ahead of BJP candidate V Somanna’s nomination filing here on Wednesday, BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa said the huge crowd is an indicator of sure win for the party nominee.
Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Yediyurappa said, “Going by the support to the alliance candidate (Somanna) in the party rally, it is in the interest of the Congress to withdraw its nominee. If he (Muddahanumegowda) contests, he will surely lose his deposit.”
“The Congress government has stopped several schemes initiated by the previous BJP government, including Kisan Samman and Bhagyalakshmi. It shows that the government is bankrupt. Why did you stop such pro-people schemes,” Yediyurappa sought to know.
