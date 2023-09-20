HDK questions govt decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has questioned the state government’s decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, instead of filing an emergency application before the Supreme Court.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said there were instances of the court functioning even at midnight when an emergency application was filed. “The state government should have submitted an emergency application, but why did it decide to release the water immediately? What are our legal experts to the government doing,” he questioned.
Kumaraswamy stated that the state has to take a tough decision on the Cauvery issue.
“The state government has completely failed in managing the Cauvery issue. Now,the state has to take its final and tough decision. What extreme would happen if we violate the Cauvery Water Management Authority direction? Will they send us to jail? Let them send, but this domination is intolerable,” he added.
Giving a call for all political parties in the state to join hands and work with unity to fight the issue, he said, “We all should get united in the interest of the state and the farmers. The farmers in the state are committing suicide because of the drought. When this is the situation, how could the government release the water without a second thought,” he said.
Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy said that he would discuss the Cauvery issue with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi scheduled on September 21.
“Our alliance with BJP won’t stop me from taking up the Cauvery issue before the prime minister. While discussing about the alliance issue with the prime minister, I will also discuss the Cauvery issue. I advise even the BJP leaders to talk to the prime minister on the issue,” Kumaraswamy said.
Integrated system
Mentioning about the Integrated Reservoir Management System in place to resolve the issue, Kumaraswamy requested the prime minister to think about it.