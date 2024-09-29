H D Kumaraswamy says govt digging out cases to fix him for exposing scams

Denying his involvement or wrongdoing in the Gangenahalli denotification case, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said the Congress was trying to ‘fix’ him in some cases.
Addressing a news conference, he said, “After I started exposing the scams in their government, they wanted to embarrass me. They are digging out cases and trying to fix me. Let the chief minister and deputy chief minister reveal how many meetings they held to discuss this."
Kumaraswamy said he did sign the file concerned when it came to him, when he was the chief minister.
“I had signed the file, but did not issue an order for denotification. I had directed the officials to act as per law,” the former chief minister clarified. He said the government had all the powers to denotify the said land. When asked about his mother-in-law being the GPA holder of that land, Kumaraswamy said he was not aware of it.
“If you have anything against me Mr Siddaramaiah, file a case against me in court. I am ready for any investigation. I am not like you, if I am proven guilty, I will bow my head before the law and retire from politics,” he challenged.
He expressed displeasure over media reports which said he was grilled by Lokayukta police when he appeared before them on Friday, in connection with the Gangenahalli denotification case.
“Nobody grilled me. My inquiry got over in just 10 minutes. In fact, it was I who asked several questions to the police. After seeing media reports that the Lokayukta issued a notice to me, I voluntarily appeared before them, as I did nothing wrong,” he said.
