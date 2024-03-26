Hindu shrine sends harmony message with Iftar event

Mangaluru: An Iftar hosted by Sri Ullaklu Dhoomavathi Malaraya Daivastana administrative committee members at Muhiyuddin Juma Masjid in Patrakodi in Kedila village of Bantwal taluk has set an example for communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada.
The event on Sunday highlighted the strong bond between Hindus and Muslims that has been the hallmark of the village, masjid president Bathish Patrakodi told DH.
Daivastana administrative committee president Krishna Bhat said, “Since many Muslim families live around the Daivastana, our karyakarthas were keen on hosting an Iftar for the first time and strengthen the bond of friendship. We want to send a message of harmony and cooperation,” Bhat stressed.
“No religion propagates hatred. We have been living in harmony from time immemorial. People from all faiths have been offering prayers at the Daivastana,” he added.
“About 1.32 acres of land needed for the Daivastana was purchased from the late Pakrabba Haji,” Bhat said.
Expressing happiness over the Iftar, Patrakodi said, “We have been living in harmony and helping each other in the village. When Daivastana committee members offered to host Iftar, the masjid committee agreed immediately.”
Children during Iftar get together at Masjid premises in Patrakodi in Kedila village of Bantwal taluk.
Around 300 people participated in the Iftar.
“During the recent horekanike procession as part of the Daivastana’s Brahmakalashotsava, Muslims offered fruits and juice to Hindu devotees. Our leaders also had installed banners wishing the Brahmakalashotsava success,” Bathish recollected.
“We took part in Brahmakalashotsava and the committee ensured that we had food there,” Bathish said. During Iftar, temple committee members were felicitated by the masjid committee. Masjid committees members and autorickshaw driver Ashraf, who offered free service to devotees during Brahmakalashotsava, were also felicitated by Daivastana committee members.
Daivastana vice president Parameshwar Navada, treasurer Chennappa Gowda, Brahmakalashotsava Samithi president Janardhan Kulal, secretary Charan Kulal and others were part of the Iftar.
(Published 26 March 2024, 00:02 IST)