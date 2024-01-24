'Homa' in front of DC's office in Chikkamagaluru: FIR against five

Chikkamagaluru: The police have registered an FIR against five unknown persons for allegedly conducting "homa" in front of the door of the Deputy Commissioner's office in Chikkamagaluru and attempting to lay siege to it.
The VHP and Bajrang Dal activists on Monday had performed a “homa” in front of the deputy commissioner’s office after the district administration “refused” permission to hold the puja at Sri Guru Dattatreya Baba Budan Swamy Dargah to mark consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.
Based on the complaint by Assistant Commissioner Daljith Kumar, an FIR has been registered at Chikkamagaluru town station.
In his complaint, the Assistant Commissioner said that unknown four to five persons had attempted to forcefully enter inside the DC office main entrance by pushing the door. Without permission, they had staged a protest and prevented government work. Hence, legal action should be taken against them, he said in a complaint.
The police on Monday had taken all the activists who performed homa to Basavanahalli station where later they were released.