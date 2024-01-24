'Homa' in front of DC's office in Chikkamagaluru: FIR against five

Based on the complaint by Assistant Commissioner Daljith Kumar, an FIR has been registered at Chikkamagaluru town station.

In his complaint, the Assistant Commissioner said that unknown four to five persons had attempted to forcefully enter inside the DC office main entrance by pushing the door. Without permission, they had staged a protest and prevented government work. Hence, legal action should be taken against them, he said in a complaint.

The police on Monday had taken all the activists who performed homa to Basavanahalli station where later they were released.