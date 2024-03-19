Not an outsider to Bangalore North, says Shobha Karandlaje

Asserting that she was not an outsider to the Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje on Monday said that she had been the voter from Hebbal constituency since four elections and even her political career began from Yeshwantpur Assembly segment coming under Bangalore North in 2008.
Kicking off her campaign at Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat by meeting JD(S) leader T N Javarayi Gowda and his supporters, Karandlaje said that it was Yeshwantpur Assembly seat that gave her first victory in politics and also made her household name as she became minister in her first tenure itself. “So I am greatly indebted to the people of Yeshwantpur and now I have come to the same constituency to seek their blessings,” she said.
Insisting that she was a voter from Hebbal constituency, the union minister maintained that she had been resident and voter of Hebbal constituency since the last four elections. Therefore, by no yardstick she is stranger to Bangalore North parliamentary segment.
Lauding JD(S) and its leaders, Karandlaje said the time is ripe for both BJP and JD(S) to ensure the defeat of Congress in all elections in the state.
“Both BJP and JD(S) have the same attitude towards the Congress and this alliance is not restricted to Lok Sabha elections, but all elections, including Gram Panchayat,” she said.
Karandlaje, the BJP nominee from Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat, met incumbent MP D V Sadananda Gowda and sought his blessings.
She was accompanied by Mahalakshmi Layout BJP MLA
K Gopalaiah.
“I came here to seek his blessings after the party nominated me as the candidate. He is our party’s senior leader. Gowda had started his political career from my birthplace Puttur and I am a witness to his rise in state and central politics,” she said.
