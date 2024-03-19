Not an outsider to Bangalore North, says Shobha Karandlaje

Kicking off her campaign at Bangalore North Lok Sabha seat by meeting JD(S) leader T N Javarayi Gowda and his supporters, Karandlaje said that it was Yeshwantpur Assembly seat that gave her first victory in politics and also made her household name as she became minister in her first tenure itself. “So I am greatly indebted to the people of Yeshwantpur and now I have come to the same constituency to seek their blessings,” she said.