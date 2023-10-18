I still pay for getting work done: Karnataka INC MLA Rajegowda

Sringeri INC MLA T D Rajegowda said that he pays money even today to get his work done. Speaking at a 'Jana samparka' programme at Kere and Nemmaru Gram Panchayat limits in Sringeri taluk, he slammed officials who were accused of seeking bribes. “If the work is done within the time frame , then I pay. There is difference between bribe and paying tips. People in Malnad are friendly and offer tips if their work is done in time,” he said.

“Officials should not discriminate between the rich and poor. One should maintain dignity and ensure that poor do not undergo injustice,” he said.

Reacting to his statement, MLA T D Raje Gowda clarified and said, “I had given the statement in the sense asking officials not to harass people and not to collect bribe forcefully. If officials complete work immediately, then they will give tips with love,” he said.