IMD issues yellow alert for nine districts in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The southwest monsoon is set to retreat from Karnataka in two days while conditions are favourable for the onset of the northeast monsoon in South Interior Karnataka, according to the India Meteorological Department. </p>.<p>Coinciding with the onset of the northeast monsoon, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for nine districts of South Interior Karnataka for October 16 and 17, forecasting widespread heavy rainfall. </p>.<p>The districts are Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Ramanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu. </p>.<p>While isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Karnataka and parts of South Interior Karnataka from October 14 to 18, widespread heavy rainfall is expected in many places of the state, with gradual reduction in rainfall thereafter. </p>.Tourists throng heritage city Mysuru during ten days of Dasara.<p>The forecast comes after the creation of low-pressure systems in the East Arabian Sea and South East Bay of Bengal on October 12. </p>.<p>IMD Scientist C S Patil said the present weather systems in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal made it favourable for the arrival of the northeast monsoon. </p>.<p>He added that widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state for the next five days would be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and squall. </p>.<p>The IMD's Bengaluru city observatory has recorded 72 mm of rainfall in October so far. </p>.<p>The mean total rainfall in October in Bengaluru is 168.3 mm, making it the second wettest month of the year after September. According to the IMD, Bengaluru should have at least eight days of rainfall in October. </p>.<p>After witnessing the driest September since 1932, Bengaluru is expected to see respite in October, with a cloudy sky and two spells of thundershowers forecast in the coming week. </p>