IMD issues yellow alert for nine districts in Karnataka

Coinciding with the onset of the northeast monsoon, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for nine districts of South Interior Karnataka for October 16 and 17, forecasting widespread heavy rainfall.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 21:29 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 21:29 IST
Karnataka NewsIMDKarnataka

