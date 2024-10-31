Home
In the new fields of the Koragas

In Udupi district, land rights and agricultural training have opened up a new world of possibilities for the Koraga community, writes Harsha.
Harsha
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 00:20 IST

Land owners engage in farming activities in Batthaguli in Kundapur taluk; a view of the fields in the settlement at present.

Land owners engage in farming activities in Batthaguli in Kundapur taluk; a view of the fields in the settlement at present.

Credit: Special Arrangement

KarnatakaSpectrumtravelUdupiKoraga communityKoraga

