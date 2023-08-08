Indian statistical system among the world's best, responsible companies should provide data: Karnataka HC

On the significance of the data collection, the HC said: 'It is in public domain that Indian statistical system is one of the best systems in the world. The country participates in all the international and regional organisations of the United National Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific on statistical compliances and international practices.' It, therefore, becomes imperative for every stakeholder under the Act, to furnish its statistics annually, diligently as is required under the law or to face the wrath of Section 15 of the legislation, the court maintained.