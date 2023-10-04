Inflow into KRS dam increases; touches 100-ft

With good rains in Kodagu district for the last few days the inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, has increased and the water level of the dam touched 100-ft mark on Wednesday morning.
As on October 4, the water level of the dam was 100.36 ft as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The inflow was 9,052 cusec and outflow 1,482 cusec (including canals).
The maximum capacity of the dam is 49.452 tmc-ft. While today's capacity is 23.095 tmc-ft, the live capacity of the dam is 14.715 tmc-ft. The water level on Tuesday was 99.54 ft with an inflow of 11,800 cusec.
It may be mentioned that following Cauvery Water Management Authority's directions to release 3,000 cusec, the Karnataka government was releasing over 2,000 cusec into the river for the last one month.
Opposing this, the farmers of the region and members of Kannada organisations across the state have been staging protests condemning the government for releasing water to Tamil Nadu and demanding to stop it.
As the water level had depleted to 96-ft, the people were worried about a water shortage in the coming months.
However, with no rains in the catchment areas for the last two days, the inflow into the dam might reduce, according to the officials.
The water level of the Kabini dam is 2276,06 ft as against the maximum level of 2284 ft. The inflow was 3,349 cusec and outflow 1,000 cusec. The maximum capacity of the dam is 19.52 tmc-ft and today's capacity is 14.85 tmc-ft. The live capacity is 5,04 tmc-ft.