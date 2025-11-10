Menu
Inmates partying in Bengaluru central jail: Shobha Karandlaje asks Amit Shah to issue SOP for all prisons

In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, the Shobha said that the SOP should include provisions for strict segregation of terror convicts and suspects from the general inmate population.
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 15:55 IST
Published 10 November 2025, 15:55 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsShobha Karandlaje

