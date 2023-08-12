Insurance firm looted Fasal Bima money in Bidar, Khuba endorsed it: Khandre

Continuing his tirade against Khuba, the district minister said, “Khuba is an expert liar. What happened to the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET)? It is still languishing at the Centre’s court. The deputy commissioner, following the instruction from the state government, has allotted 10 acres for CIPET. The state had agreed to share 50% of the cost. What is stopping the Union minister from getting the project to his home district?. The minister should answer... Similarly, the Union minister had promised a solar park to Bidar. But the park has remained just on paper. There is no progress under Khuba,” Khandre charged.