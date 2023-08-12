Insurance firm looted Fasal Bima money in Bidar, Khuba endorsed it: Khandre

District Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday accused ‘Sompo’ insurance company of looting Rs 500 crore under Fasal Bima yojana in Bidar district in the last seven years. He added that the loot was endorsed by the Union minister Bhagwant Khuba.
Speaking to reporters here, Khandre said, “The Fasal Bima crop insurance scheme, which was launched in 2016, is a ‘golmal’ scheme. In the last seven years ‘Sompo’ company has siphoned off Rs 500 crore under the scheme. The Union minister from the district is aware of the loot. This wouldn’t have been possible without his (Khuba) knowledge.”
Continuing his tirade against Khuba, the district minister said, “Khuba is an expert liar. What happened to the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET)? It is still languishing at the Centre’s court. The deputy commissioner, following the instruction from the state government, has allotted 10 acres for CIPET. The state had agreed to share 50% of the cost. What is stopping the Union minister from getting the project to his home district?. The minister should answer... Similarly, the Union minister had promised a solar park to Bidar. But the park has remained just on paper. There is no progress under Khuba,” Khandre charged.
On BJP MLA Prabhu Chavan’s allegations of conspiracy by partyman Bhagwanth Khuba to kill him, Khandre said, “I have learnt about Chavan’s allegation through media. I have directed the SP to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.”