Internal quota: Karnataka govt finalises Bill based on 6-6-5 formula

<p>Belagavi, DHNS: The state government has finalised a Bill to ratify the 6-6-5 formula for internal reservation among Scheduled Castes.</p>.<p>The 6-6-5 formula has been challenged in the High Court by the Confederation of Untouchable Nomadic Communities of Karnataka, which has been demanding a separate 1% reservation for 59 nomadic, semi-nomadic and highly sensitive communities, as recommended by the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission. The High Court has stayed final recruitment based on the government order implementing the formula.</p>.80% SCs in Karnataka literate, but only 7.41% are graduates: Justice Nagamohan Das Commission.<p>According to sources in the Social Welfare Department, the Law Department has cleared the Bill, paving the way for it to be placed before the Cabinet. The Bill is expected to be discussed in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday and may be tabled in the Legislature during the ongoing Winter Session.</p>