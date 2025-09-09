Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Irked over tiger attacks, farmers in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar lock forest department officials in cage

The farmers explained that the incidents of wild animals like tigers and leopards killing their livestock is reported in the villages bordering the Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR).
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 14:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 September 2025, 14:25 IST
Karnataka Newsforest departmenttigerTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us