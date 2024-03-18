JD(S) received Rs 89.75 cr via electoral bonds; 50 cr from Megha Engineering alone

The JD(S) has received Rs 89.75 crore through electoral bonds with Rs 50 crore from Megha Engineering and Constructions alone, according to details submitted by the regional outfit on the money it received from companies from March 20, 2018 to September 30, 2023.
Megha Constructions donated Rs 10 crore on March 19, 2019, when H D Kumaraswamy was the chief minister.
The same company donated Rs 40 crore on April 18, 2023, just before the Assembly elections in Karnataka.
Embassy developers donated Rs 22 crore to the JD(S), just before the Assembly elections in 2018. The company also gave Rs 10 crore on May 17, 2018.
Other donors are Shankaranarayana Constructions, which is implementing irrigation projects in the state, donated Rs 5 crore, JSW Steel Limited Rs 4 crore, Amara Raja Groups Rs 2 crore, Infosys Rs 1 crore and Biocon Rs 1.5 crore.
(Published 18 March 2024, 00:11 IST)