JD(S) is only alternative to Congress, BJP, reiterates H D Kumaraswamy

<p>Davangere: JD(S) state president and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that the regional outfit is the only alternative to the Congress and the BJP and that there is a need to revive and strengthen the Janata Parivar by taking its background and achievements to people's door.</p>.<p>"There is no future for the Congress in the state. The government will fall anytime soon. The JD(S) is inevitable for the development of the state. Although the JD(S) is part of the NDA, we cannot relax. The JD(S) is likely to contest 90 to 95 seats in the next Assembly elections, if things work out well with the alliance partner BJP," Kumaraswamy said. </p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating the membership drive and formation of booth committees here.</p>.<p>Despite several setbacks, the party workers have kept the JD(S) afloat, he said. </p>