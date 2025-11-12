<p>Bengaluru: Gurumitkal JD(S) lawmaker Sharangouda Kandkur has decided not to receive the allowances during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature scheduled to be held in Belagavi next month. </p><p>In a statement released to the media, the legislator said, “As I had announced in the previous sessions in Belagavi during one of the discussions, I will not receive any kind of allowances, accommodation, food and beverages during the winter session this time. I request the (authorities) concerned to allow me to get food from outside.”</p>.Belagavi cop transferred for taking selfie with MES leader during Black Day rally on Kannada Rajyotsava day.<p>He said the two-week session in Belagavi seems like a trip, and no fruitful discussions take place regarding Kalyana Karnataka issues. </p>