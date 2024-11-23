Pralhad Joshi tenders apology to Justice Michael D'Cunha

<p>New Delhi: Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has written to retired Karnataka High Court judge, Justice John Michael D’Cunha, expressing regret and apologising for his recent comments regarding the D’Cunha Commission.</p>.<p>Joshi, in his letter, said that his comments were not intended to defame Justice D’Cunha or the commission.</p>.NABARD loan: Karnataka got substantial allocation, says Prahlad Joshi .<p>The Union Minister stated: “To set the record straight, it would therefore be necessary to clarify that the statements made by me were only and only in the context of the procedure adopted by the commission in not affording an opportunity to the persons allegedly indicted. It was neither calculated nor designed to bring either you or the commission under any disrepute or to lower your image in the minds of the right-thinking people of the society.”</p>.<p>Joshi concluded with an apology: “At a personal level I must state that if the statements made by me unintendedly have caused any hurt or misgivings to you I do regret the same and place my sincere apology.”</p>.<p>During a recent election rally in Shiggaon, Joshi lashed out at Justice D’Cunha, accusing him of acting as an “agent.” The remarks had sparked a row.</p>.<p>Justice D’Cunha heads an inquiry commission tasked with investigating alleged irregularities during the Covid-19 pandemic. He recently submitted an interim report and it alleged that the then BJP-led government purchased personal protective equipment (PPE) kits at inflated prices, despite cheaper local alternatives being available.</p>