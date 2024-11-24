K-SET: Candidates object to English alone question paper

<p>Davangere: Some candidates have expressed objections over the lack of opportunity to write the commerce subject of the 'K-SET' eligibility test for college lecturers in Kannada. They have requested that the option be provided in future exams.</p><p>The Karnataka Examination Authority clarified that the exam was conducted according to the notification, which had already informed about the medium of examination for all subjects. </p><p>Candidates from Moti Veerappa College, who appeared for the exam, expressed concerns, stating, "Previously, the commerce subject exam could be written in both Kannada and English. However, the question paper provided on Sunday was only in English, causing difficulties for candidates from rural areas who studied in the Kannada medium."</p><p>The Executive Director of the Karnataka Examination Authority, H Prasanna, stated, "Information that the commerce subject exam would be conducted only in English was provided in a notification issued four and a half months ago. This change was made last year, and candidates should have noted it."</p>.Coaching centre founder ends life in Davangere.<p><strong>1,060 candidates absent</strong></p><p>Out of 7,304 registered candidates, 6,244 appeared for the 'K-SET' exam conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority on Sunday, while 1,060 remained absent.</p><p>"The examination was held from 10 am to 1 pm in 17 centres across Davangere city. Each candidate was checked before being allowed entry into the exam centre. The exam proceeded smoothly," informed DDPU Karisiddappa.</p>