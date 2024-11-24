Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

K-SET: Candidates object to English alone question paper

The Karnataka Examination Authority clarified that the exam was conducted according to the notification, which had already informed about the medium of examination for all subjects.
Nrupathunga S K
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 17:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 17:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDavangereKSETKSET exam

Follow us on :

Follow Us