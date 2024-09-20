Karnataka plans 6 days of period leave per year

Bengaluru: Karnataka is finalising a policy under which women will be entitled to avail six days of paid menstrual leave per year, a move that could benefit lakhs of employees.
If implemented, Karnataka will become the fourth state after Bihar, Kerala and Odisha to provide women with period leave.
Speaking to DH, Labour Minister Santhosh Lad said an 18-member committee headed by Christ University's law professor Sapna S had submitted its report on the subject.
"Sapna and her team have done great work," Lad said of the panel that was constituted by him. "Their report proposes to provide six paid menstrual leaves for women. This is important as I have seen from close circles how women go through various physiological changes in the menstrual period that necessitates rest."
The minister said the proposed policy will be crucial in bringing more women into the workforce at a time when their participation is quite low.
Lad is scheduled to meet with the committee to discuss the recommendations following which they will be put out for consultation with the public, companies and other stakeholders.
Principal Secretary (Labour) Mohammed Mohsin told DH that the policy being worked out would be applicable to women employees in both government and private sector. "After discussions and policy formulation, the idea is to eventually frame a law for effective implementation," he said.
There have been arguments both for and against period leaves for women. While its proponents feel it makes for a more inclusive work culture, those opposing it say it discourages employers from hiring them. Former Union minister Smriti Irani had sparked severe debates when she said that paid period leaves were not advisable as they portray menstruation as a “handicap".
Currently, several countries provide paid menstrual leave. On February 16, 2023, Spain became the first European country to adopt legislation to provide menstrual leaves. Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are a few other nations providing paid menstrual leaves.
“Everyone who needs such leaves should be able to avail them. However, it should not be a mandatory policy as some might not need them," Neeti Sharma, CEO at staffing firm TeamLease Digital, said. "If mandatory, it might deter organisations from hiring women. As such, the participation of women in the workforce is lesser in India and such policies might widen the gap,” she said.
Sapna and her team have done great work. Their report proposes to provide six paid menstrual leaves for women. This is important as I have seen from close circles how women go through various physiological changes in the menstrual period that necessitates restSantosh Lad, Labour Minister