MIA handles highest number of passengers in July

The airport handled 1,62,667 passengers in July, including 1,07,455 domestic and 55,212 international passengers. This is the second highest number of passengers that the airport has handled since commercial operation date (COD) of October 31, 2020. The airport in May 2022 had handled 1,67,180 passengers, which is the highest since the COD, a release from MIA here said on Friday.