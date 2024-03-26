Kageri likens self, Hegde to oxen pair working for BJP win

BJP candidate for Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha seat Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Monday that he and incumbent MP Ananth Kumar Hegde would work like a pair of oxen for party’s victory in the segment.
Hegde said the MP would take part in the election campaign along with him.
The former speaker told reporters here that he would soon call on Hegde and take suggestions from him. Kageri said he and Hegde were believers in the same ideology.
“The whole country is disillusioned with the Congress and none believes that Rahul Gandhi can provide leadership,” he said.
The administrative machinery in the state under CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar had collapsed, he said, adding that the Congress government could not ensure that the guarantee schemes reached the beneficiaries efficiently. Development works have suffered due to funds crunch, Kageri, who lost the last Assembly elections from Sirsi, said.
Siddaramaiah has lost interest in governance as he knows he has to give up his office, with Shivakumar waiting in the wings, the former speaker said.
