india
karnataka

Kapila unleashes flood fury in Nanjangud


DHNS
Last Updated : 19 July 2024, 22:43 IST

Nanjangud: The overflowing Kapila river has unleashed a flood fury in the temple town of Nanjangud in Mysuru district.

The river is flowing in full spate, courtesy heavy rains in Kerala and massive discharges from Kabini dam. The swollen Kapila has cut off road connectivity between Mysuru and Ooty.

Kapila water has reached the Shiva statue at the historic Srikanteshwara temple. Several houses have been inundated at Topina Beedhi, Halladakeri, and Saraswathi Colony. Suttur bridge is also submerged. 

Published 19 July 2024, 22:43 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaNanjagud

