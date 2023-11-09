Karnataka: 40 years after ban, Devadasis still shackled to system

Take the case of Saritha*. The 21-year-old came to know that she will be dedicated as a Devadasi just a day before the ritual was organised in 2022. Now, she is four months pregnant. She finds it hard to work in the fields as a farm labourer but has no other means of survival. To add to her distress, she is unsure if she will be covered under the schemes for pregnant women, as she cannot mention the name of the father of the child. It took several sleepless nights and a lot of courage for her to fill the form. She hopes this will help her get food at the local anganwadi.