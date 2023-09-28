Karnataka Bandh: More police deployment in southern districts, Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Alok Mohan on Thursday said that the police deployment would be more in the South Karnataka districts on Friday, given the state-wide bandh called by some outfits and that adequate precautionary arrangements were made.

Speaking exclusively with the DH, the DG-IGP said that some people have sought permissions, which vary in nature, and would be looked at keeping in mind the High Court and Supreme Court’s directions. “Police will make sure that the judgements and orders by the High Court and the Supreme Court are adhered to,” Mohan said. “More than six Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies are provided by the Centre, which will be deployed adequately.”

Friday’s bandh called by the ‘Kannada Okkuta’ led by activist Vatal Nagaraj comes just days after the Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday, which was largely peaceful. Both the bandh’s were called opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

“Compared to North Karnataka, the deployment of forces is more in South Karnataka districts. Security is already high due to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions. Some have sought permissions and these are different in nature. They will be looked at keeping in mind directions by HC and SC,” the DG-IGP said.