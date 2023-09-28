Karnataka Bandh: More police deployment in southern districts, Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Alok Mohan on Thursday said that the police deployment would be more in the South Karnataka districts on Friday, given the state-wide bandh called by some outfits and that adequate precautionary arrangements were made.
Speaking exclusively with the DH, the DG-IGP said that some people have sought permissions, which vary in nature, and would be looked at keeping in mind the High Court and Supreme Court’s directions. “Police will make sure that the judgements and orders by the High Court and the Supreme Court are adhered to,” Mohan said. “More than six Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies are provided by the Centre, which will be deployed adequately.”
Friday’s bandh called by the ‘Kannada Okkuta’ led by activist Vatal Nagaraj comes just days after the Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday, which was largely peaceful. Both the bandh’s were called opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.
“Compared to North Karnataka, the deployment of forces is more in South Karnataka districts. Security is already high due to Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions. Some have sought permissions and these are different in nature. They will be looked at keeping in mind directions by HC and SC,” the DG-IGP said.
Sec 144 in Bengaluru
Bengaluru police said that the bandh called by “various political parties and other organisations was against the law and the constitution and it won’t be allowed”.
“In the city, holding rallies or processions cannot be permitted,” said a release from the office of the Bengaluru City Police on Thursday. “As per the orders of the Karnataka High Court, the political parties and other organisations can observe the protests at the Freedom Park.”
Elaborating on the arrangements, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner told DH, “Section 144 of the CrPC would be in place in the city from Thursday midnight to Friday midnight. The strategy of the police and the deployments would be the same as Tuesday.”
On Tuesday, the city police had deployed 60 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons and 40 City Armed Reserve (CAR) platoons, apart from two RAF companies, officers and other personnel.
Vatal sticks to plan
Pro-Kannada activist Nagaraj told reporters earlier on Thursday that the bandh will go ahead in Karnataka as planned. “Friday’s bandh across the state would be peaceful,” Nagaraj said.
The activist had previously said that the national highways would be blocked and they would attempt to shut the airport. “Till now I have been involved in over 60,000 bandhs and protests. We have never sought permission from the police and I don’t see any need for us to do it now,” he had earlier told DH.
While essential services will remain unaffected, private transport and other services may be hit as some unions have extended their support. So far, several organisations, including the Karnataka Auto and Taxi Drivers' Federation, the Karnataka State Hotel's Association, the Karnataka Beedhi Badhi Vyaapari Sangathanegala Okkuta and the Karnataka Film Exhibitors' Association, have extended the support.
Home Minister reacts
Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara appealed to the public to protest peacefully. “We would be compelled to take action if the things go beyond the law,” Parameshwara told media persons in Bengaluru.