Karnataka Bank raises Rs 600 crore via QIP

New Delhi: Karnataka Bank on Thursday said it has raised around Rs 600 crore through qualified institutional placement by issuing shares to institutional investors.

The qualified institutional placement (QIP) opened on March 21 and closed on March 27.

"...The Committee of Directors at its meeting held today, approved the issue and allotment of 2,64,31,718 equity shares to 25 eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 227 per equity share ...aggregating to Rs 599.99 crore," the bank said in a regulatory filing.