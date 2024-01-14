JOIN US
Karnataka

Karnataka: Bantwal MLA injured in hit-and-run accident, hospitalised

The MLA has suffered injuries in both knees and is being treated at a hospital.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 17:18 IST

Mangaluru: Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik suffered injuries after a car knocked him down while crossing the road at Tenka Yedapadavu in Bajpe Police Station limits on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the MLA was crossing the road after attending a programme in front of Gopal Krishna Temple, Tenka Yedapadavu at 1:30 pm when the mishap occurred. A swift car (RC No KA19MD6298) coming from Moodbidri towards Mangaluru hit the MLA and sped away without stopping. Later, the car was intercepted at Gurupura Junction with the help of 112 Hoysala and was brought to the station.

The MLA has suffered injuries in both knees and is being treated at a hospital. Based on a complaint by Pawan Kumar, an eye witness at the spot, an FIR has been registered in Bajpe police station under IPC Section 279, 337, 134(a)(b) against the driver of the car.

(Published 14 January 2024, 17:18 IST)
Karnataka Crime Accident hit-and-run case Bantwal Rajesh Naik MLA

