<p>Kalaburagi: State BJP president B Y Vijayendra has slammed the state government holding it responsible for suicide of library supervisor Bhagyavanthi Aggimath in Malkhed village of Sedam taluk for not having been paid her salary for past three months. In his post on 'X', he charged that the incident has exposed the bankruptcy and heartless system of the government. </p><p>She ended life by handing herself to the ceiling fan in the library of Malkhed Gram Panchayat on Monday morning. She has also left a death note in this regard.</p><p>Stating that her tragic end has left civil society bowing down its head, he said that the state government has reached a point where it is not able to pay salaries to its employees and this has proved detrimental to them. </p>.No salary for 3 months, library supervisor ends life in Karnataka.<p>Urging the government to provide adequate compensation to the family of the deceased employee apart from a job to one its members, the BJP leader said that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues are focussing their entire time on power politics instead of redressing the problems of the farmers. </p><p>Accusing Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge of not bothering to understand the problems confronting the people in his home district of Kalaburagi, Vijayendra said that suicide of the library supervisor has provided evidence for negligence and arrogance of the Congress government in the state.</p>