<p>Bengaluru: The high-profile India-Pakistan cricket clash has stirred political controversy, with senior BJP leaders – Haveri-Gadag MP Basavaraj Bommai and former deputy chief minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan – voicing strong objections to the match on Sunday. </p><p>They cited public sentiment and recent acts of aggression linked to Pakistan.</p><p>Speaking to reporters here, Bommai accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of being deaf to public emotions.</p><p>Ashwath Narayan said: "As soon as people hear the name Pakistan, they get furious." "It's a neighbouring country — we can neither break ties nor maintain them properly."</p>