<p>Davangere: The police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against Harihar MLA BP Harish for allegedly abusing Superintendent of Police (SP) of Davangere district Uma Prashanth.</p>.<p>Police sources confirmed that the Superintendent of Police is the complainant. The KTJ Nagar police have registered the case against the BJP MLA.</p><p>At a press conference on Tuesday, Harish had allegedly likened the SP to a dog and said the officer "waits like a dog" when elected representatives of the Shamanur family arrive at any event late even by more than an hour.</p>.FIR against BJP MLA Harish Poonja for provocative speech in Karnataka .<p>Shamanur Shivashankarappa is a veteran Congress leader. </p><p>Harish alleged that when MLAs of the Opposition party come for a meeting, the SP does not even greet them. "When elected representatives of the Shamanur family come, the officer behaves like a dog. After the flag-hoisting ceremony on the Independence Day last month, district in-charge Minister S.S. Mallikarjun spoke on political issues in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner and the SP. When the Minister addressed former Union Minister G.M. Siddeshwara in the singular, the officials remained silent. Why did not they vacate the place?," he sought to know.<br></p>