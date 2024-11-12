Karnataka BJP MLA furious over no invitation for DHUDA government programme

<p>Davangere: In a shocking incident, BJP MLA from Harihar B P Harish, lost his temper and abused the Harihar City Muncipal Council Commissioner Subrahmanya Shetty, for violating protocol by not including his name in the invitation of a government programme.</p><p>The incident occurred during the inaugural ceremony of Harihar branch office of the Davangere-Harihar Urban Development Authority (DHUDA). DHUDA Chairman Dinesh K Shetty and local leaders intervened to pacify the MLA. The video of the incident went viral on social media.</p>.HMT land row: Karnataka govt issues notice to retd IAS officer, IFS officers.<p>The inauguration of the DHUDA branch office was scheduled to be held on November 11 at 11:00 am in the premises of the city muncipal council in Harihar town. The Municipal Commissioner had not invited the local MLA BP Harish, who is also a member of DHUDA, as per protocol. Angered by this, the MLA arrived at the programme venue and expressed severe displeasure against the officials. He lashed out at the commissioner addressing him in singular.</p><p>In the video, the MLA can be seen addressing the Commissioner in singular, saying, "What do you think an MLA is? Your behaviour has gone too far. The Chairman of DHUDA called and invited me to the programme. Why didn't you invite me? Are you doing all this to impress 'Sahukara' (District in-charge Minister SS Mallikarjun)? Don't show your face, go away..." Lawyers and local leaders present nearby tried to pacify the MLA.</p>