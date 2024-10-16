Karnataka: BJP MLA urges CM Siddaramaiah to take back all MUDA sites allotted under 50:50 scheme

<p>Mysuru: BJP MLA of Krishna Raja Constituency of Mysuru T S Srivatsa has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru urging him to cancel all the sites allotted from 2020 to 2024 especially those under 50:50 scheme by Mysore Urban Development Authority(MUDA) during the period of former Commissioners Natesh and Dinesh. He has urged him take take back all those sites.</p>.MUDA chief K Marigowda resigns amid row over land allotment irregularities in Karnataka, cites 'health reasons'.<p>He has stated that that several sites have been distributed in alternate developed areas as compensation to land used without acquiring them. </p><p>"All of them should be taken back. Reports of technical committees should be implemented. Respective Sub registrars should be directed to mention these sites as disputed ones in EC and ensure that no developmental activities happen in these sites. He should ensure that those sites are not sold and no loan facility should be available", T S Srivatsa said. </p><p>Srivatsa has also urged CM to suspend both Dinesh and Natesh. </p>