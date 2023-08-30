Karnataka CM, Dy CM offer Kancheepuram silk saree to Goddess Chamundeshwari

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Minister Laxmi R Hebbalkar made offerings, including a Kancheepuram silk saree, instead of a homegrown brand like Mysuru Silk or Priyadarshini, to Sri Chamundeshwari Devi atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Tuesday.
The leaders made the offering, to mark the launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme of Karnataka government, scheduled for Wednesday in Mysuru. The CM and DyCM offered the saree along with Rs 2,000, turmeric, kumkum, bangles, coconut, bananas, Nandini ghee, jasmine flowers garland and a brochure of the scheme, each.
It has to be recalled that netizens had trolled the Congress leaders on May 9, just a day before the Assembly election, for offering a private brand of ghee to Sri Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, as a photo went viral on the social media, with hashtags #Savenandini #SaveNandini
It has to be noted that Shivakumar, as KPCC president, Siddaramaiah, as then Opposition Leader, MLA K J George and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda had visited Sri Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru, on May 9, to offer puja in the wake of the Legislative Assembly election on May 10.
Mahesh Raje Urs, member of Ashraya Committee, under Chamaraja Assembly segment, had commented that the Congress was spreading misinformation that Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) would be merged with Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul) since Home Minister Amit Shah said that the KMF can collaborate with Amul for technology transfer and to expand its market, during his visit to Mandya in December 2022.
“Congress leaders made it into an election issue, to play on the emotions of the farmers and voters, stating that KMF, a cooperative society of Karnataka farmers, would be sold to Amul, a similar cooperative society of Gujarat. They were running a campaign ‘to save Nandini’ and other brands of KMF,” Urs had said.
“If the Congress leaders have concern for KMF brands and if they intend to save Nandini and other KMF brands, they could have bought Nandini ghee to offer to the deity at Sri Chamundeshwari temple,” he had said.
Speaking to DH on Tuesday, Urs said, “If the Congress leaders have concern for the products of Karnataka and its economy like they fought for KMF and Nandini, they could have offered the Mysuru-origin Mysuru Silk saree or one of the sarees of Karnataka marketed by our own Priyadarshini cooperative.”