Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah heckled over law to protect SC/ST lands

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday was heckled at an event by a Dalit man who said the government is being 'discriminatory' in taking action to protect lands belonging to the Scheduled Castes.
This happened while Siddaramaiah was speaking after inaugurating the new Babu Jagjivanram Bhavan near Sumanahalli Circle on Magadi Road here.
The man who heckled Siddaramaiah was referring to the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, known as the PTCL Act.
The provocation was Siddaramaiah's claim that Karnataka is the only Indian state to have laws for reservation in promotions and civil contracts.
"Why are you discriminating when it comes PTCL? Dalits have lost their lands. We are suffering," the unidentified man screamed, interrupting Siddaramaiah's speech.
Siddaramaiah said he is willing to amend the PTCL Act. "If an amendment is needed, then it'll be done definitely," he said, adding that it was his government that amended the law last year. "If another amendment will help, then we'll do it."
The PTCL Act protects lands granted to SC/ST communities.
In July last year, the Congress government moved an amendment to the PTCL Act by specifying that there will be no time limit for the grantees to approach courts and reclaim assets transferred to others without the government's approval.
The amendment was in response to a 2017 Supreme Court verdict where it set aside the restoration of the land of an SC/ST applicant on the grounds that the Act was silent on the time limitation. The original Act did not put any restrictions on the time for grantees to reclaim land.
"Before the amendment was moved, the specifics of what the government wanted to do was discussed with Dalit groups and other stakeholders. There was agreement. I don't know what else is remaining to be done," a senior minister told DH, reacting to Siddaramaiah being heckled.
Later, Siddaramaiah told the event that his government is not conservative. "We don't have any anti-SC/ST stance," he said.
When prompted by the audience to comment on internal reservations for Dalits, Siddaramaiah said his government had already made a recommendation to the Centre. "It's in their court now. Let's see what they do. If they don't do it, we'll mount pressure," he said.
On caste census, Siddaramaiah reiterated that he wants to bring it before the Cabinet for a discussion.
