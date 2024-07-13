Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah heckled over law to protect SC/ST lands

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday was heckled at an event by a Dalit man who said the government is being 'discriminatory' in taking action to protect lands belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

This happened while Siddaramaiah was speaking after inaugurating the new Babu Jagjivanram Bhavan near Sumanahalli Circle on Magadi Road here.

The man who heckled Siddaramaiah was referring to the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, known as the PTCL Act.

The provocation was Siddaramaiah's claim that Karnataka is the only Indian state to have laws for reservation in promotions and civil contracts.

"Why are you discriminating when it comes PTCL? Dalits have lost their lands. We are suffering," the unidentified man screamed, interrupting Siddaramaiah's speech.

Siddaramaiah said he is willing to amend the PTCL Act. "If an amendment is needed, then it'll be done definitely," he said, adding that it was his government that amended the law last year. "If another amendment will help, then we'll do it."