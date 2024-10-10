Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Union Minister Kumaraswamy condole demise of Ratan Tata

ದೇಶದ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಉದ್ಯಮಿ, ಟಾಟಾ ಸಮೂಹದ ಮುಖ್ಯಸ್ಥರಾದ ರತನ್ ಟಾಟಾ ಅವರ ನಿಧನದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ದುಃಖವುಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಟಾಟಾ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಯ ಮೂಲಕ ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಜನರಿಗೆ ಉದ್ಯೋಗ ನೀಡಿದ್ದು ಮಾತ್ರವಲ್ಲ, ಭಾರತದ ಉದ್ಯಮ ವಲಯವನ್ನು ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಮಟ್ಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಹೊಸ ಎತ್ತರಕ್ಕೆ ಕೊಂಡೊಯ್ದ ದೂರದೃಷ್ಟಿಯ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ.
India has lost a visionary business leader in the passing away of Shri. Ratan Tata. In his early years as Chairman, Tata Group, I had negotiated the creation of a new airport for Bangalore with him. I was CM then. Later too we were in touch. He was a very gentle person. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pezNAiy4iJ
I'm deeply saddened to hear about Shri Ratan Tata's demise. His legacy as a philanthropist and industrialist has profoundly impacted countless lives and communities. His vision, compassion, and unwavering dedication to social causes will always be remembered. Our thoughts and… pic.twitter.com/p7qgg5Kfts