Karnataka CM writes to Nirmala requesting inclusion of an AIIMS in Raichur in Union Budget

Noting that the proposal of establishing an AIIMS in Karnataka is pending for quite some time, he said, "The state government, on consideration of possible locations, is of the view that Raichur is the most suitable place to establish an AIIMS. I would, therefore, request you to include the establishment of AIIMS at Raichur in the forthcoming Budget of 2024-25."

The Chief Minister has also enclosed a copy of his letter dated June 17, 2023, addressed to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh L Mandaviya, in this regard.