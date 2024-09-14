Karnataka Congress forms panel to revamp leadership at block, district level: G C Chandrashekar

Stating that there is nothing impossible in politics, Chandrashekar said “Inspite of BJP MP failing to bring out a major project to the district in the last 15 years, the BJP has been winning the Lok Sabha seat in Dakshina Kannada district. The works on the National Highways, separate railway division for Mangaluru have remained unfulfilled all theses years.”

“All the MLAs and MP s in DK and Udupi have to work in coordination for the development of the region keeping aside party politics,” he felt.

The party is also preparing for byelection in Shiggaon, Channapatna Sandur Assembly constituencies in the State after the MLAs representing them – former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, HD Kumaraswamy, and E Tukaram respectively - were successfully elected to the Lok Sabha in the recent elections.

A meeting will be held at Shiggaon on September 21 and Sandur on September 18. The KPCC has constituted a committee headed by G Parameshwara to give representation to those communities and women who have been left out all these years to accomodate in Boards and Corporations.

Vasanth Kumar said “the Congress is working out strategies to counter BJP effectively in Coastal and Malnad districts.

Manjunath Bhandary said “though Congress has its own vote share in the region, it has failed to get the number to win the election.”

To a query on scams pertaining to Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation and MUDA site allotment impacting the upcoming by elections, Chandrashekar said “scams and allegations are not new for any political parties. We can not rule out its impact on the election. However, we will work out our own strategies.”

On BJP planning padayatra, Chandrashekar said “their padayatra to Mysuru has already failed totally. There are several factions within the BJP.”