Karnataka Contractors’ Association threatens protest if Siddaramaiah govt fails to clear pending bills in 30 days

Alleging that seniority is not being followed while making the payments, despite the chief minister's assurance, Kempanna further said, 'We are unable to understand where the payments are happening, and officials too don't respond properly.' He further said, 'If the government doesn't take immediate action in this regard, our executive body will decide on the next course of action...we will try to meet Chief Minister and make a request to him first. If there is no action in 30 days, we will have to go on protest,' he said, claiming that the situation of the contractors in the state is worse than that of the farmers.