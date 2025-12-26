<p>The credit tussle over Karnataka's business ecosystem escalated with minister M B Patil joining in and replying to Ashwini Vaishnaw. Taking to his official social media handle, Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> had praised Congress ruled Karnataka's business ecosystem, on Apple’s supplier Foxconn hiring thousands of workers for a factory in Devanahalli.</p><p>Earlier on Rahul's post, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw </a>thanked him for "acknowledging the success" of PM Modi's Make in India programme. </p><p>On Thursday, M B Patil taking to his X questioned, "Why not facilitate a semiconductor major like Micron or Tata in Karnataka, which offers India's most mature ecosystem?</p><p>Replying to Vaishnaw, he said, ecosystem, talent and facilitation are what matters most for industries, and Karnataka has built this strength over decades. </p>.<p>"Several global players showed interest to set-up in the state but were diverted due to GoI incentive decisions. The State is fully ready with competitive incentives," his post read. </p><p>"Karnataka deserves this on merit. Let’s keep politics aside and work together for future generations," he added. </p>.<p><strong>Make in India policy</strong></p><p>Ashwini Vaishnaw thanked the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for "acknowledging the success" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Make-in-India programme.</p><p>Vaishnaw was responding to a Facebook post by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who praised Congress ruled Karnataka’s business ecosystem, on Apple’s supplier Foxconn hiring thousands of workers for a factory in Devanahalli.</p><p>"30,000 staff hired in just 8 months-the fastest factory ramp-up seen in India so far," Rahul wrote.</p><p>“This is not just a statistic, but transformative job creation. What makes it even more powerful is that the unit is largely women-led, with around 80% women, most aged 19-24, and for many, this is their first job," Rahul posted.</p><p>"Karnataka is setting an example by creating an ecosystem where manufacturing can grow at this scale and speed. This is the India we must build: jobs with dignity, and opportunities for all," he wrote.</p>.<p><strong>Ashwini Vaishnaw thanked Rahul Gandhi</strong></p><p>"Thanks Rahul Gandhi for acknowledging the success of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s 'Make in India' programme. As you have noted, we are becoming a producer economy as we implement our PM’s vision," he posted. </p><p><strong>Foxconn unit in Karnataka</strong></p><p>The Foxconn unit in Karnataka began its trial production this year in April-May. Located in Devanahalli, it is set to become "India's largest factory by employment" when it is fully operational. </p><p>The plant has hired 30,000 people and is set to employ 50,000 people, by 2026. </p>