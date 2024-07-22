Karnataka: DKMUL to provide Rs 25 subsidy per bag of cattle feed from August 1

A reduction of about 40,000 to 45,000 litres in milk production was seen during the rainy season. To meet the demand of the customers, the DKMUL is procuring about 1 lakh litres of milk from neighbouring milk unions including Hassan, Shivamogga and Mandya.

Among all the milk unions in the state, DKMUL pays the highest subsidy of Rs 35 per litre supplied by the farmers. To sustain milk production in DK and Udupi amid challenges of farmers moving away from dairy farming, the DKMUL has sought permission from the government to provide an additional Rs 5 subsidy to the farmers in undivided DK.

Addressing a query on the land reserved for activities of DKMUL including milk processing and setting up of a mini dairy unit in Puttur, Shetty said that about 10 acres of land has been allotted by the government. The DKMUL has has decided to purchase an additional 4.5 acres of private land near the one allotted by the government. The President said that 40,000 cows have been insured for which DKMUL has spent Rs 3.27 crore.

DKMUL MD Vivek D said, "to cultivate green fodder on the land belonging to the district Gaushala at Koila in Kadaba taluk and distribute it among farmers, the DKMUL has written to the social forestry to clear acacia trees grown on the said land. Once the land is handed over to us, we are ready to grow green fodder on 25 acres of land.”

Due to increase in temperatures and a harsh summer, the district faces shortage of green fodder. To meet the growing demand of green fodder, the DKMUL is encouraging farmers to process the silage on their own on the lines of their counterparts in other parts of the state. They have also mentioned that training will be imparted to the interested on the same.