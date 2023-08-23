Karnataka: Ex-VCs join BJP leaders to support National Edu Policy

A number of former vice-chancellors shared the stage with BJP leaders on Tuesday, in support of the National Education Policy (NEP).
The conclave hosted by the People’s Forum for Karnataka Education sought to counter the Congress government’s decision to scrap the NEP and replace it with a State Education Policy (SEP).
Former VCs such as B Thimme Gowda, Mallepuram G Venkatesh, K R Venugopal and Meena Chandawarkar attended the pro-NEP conclave.
Speaking at the event, former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Congress’ proposed SEP stood for Sonia Gandhi’s Education Policy.
The senior leader also accused the Congress of trying to impose Macaulay’s education system on the state.
Bommai's challenge
The former chief minister challenged Congress leaders running educational institutions to switch to state affiliation if they oppose the NEP and named the likes of ministers G Parameshwara and M B Patil.
“Even Deputy Chief Minister (D K Shivakumar), who owns several educational institutions, should make it clear as to what policy his schools and colleges will follow,” he said.
Students' agitation
Warning the Congress government, Bommai said students will initiate a massive agitation in the state once they realise the impact of NEP being
withdrawn.
Former higher education minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who initiated NEP implementation in Karnataka, asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to come for a debate.
“The chief minister should study the policy. He misunderstood textbooks and syllabi as NEP. I advise him to study the policy before taking any decision. I invite him for an open debate on the policy. We will educate him,” the former minister said.
According to sources, the BJP is planning to organise awareness seminars on the National Education Policy for the youth at taluk- and district levels in the coming days.